President calls Law Commission to make existing laws time-befitting

President M Abdul Hamid urged the Law Commission to take necessary steps to modernize and make the country’s existing laws and regulations time-befitting ones.

The head of the state came up with the call while a four-member delegation of the Law Commission led by its Chairman Justice ABM Khairul Haque paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

“It is equally very important to make the time-befitting laws as well as its proper execution, simultaneously, to establish the rule of law,” he added.

During the courtesy meeting, the commission presented two books, entitled “Avighat Prokriay Bangladesh Songbidhan” and “The Journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh” published by the Law Commission, to the President.

During the meeting, the commission apprised the President of the books.

Bangladesh Law Commission is an independent body, set up through an act passed in the national parliament that reviews laws and recommends reforms when necessary in Bangladesh.

Law Commission member Justice ATM Fazle Kabir, among others, accompanied the commission chairman during the meeting.

President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also attended the meeting