Popular singer-composer A B M Shahidul Islam, known as SI Tutul, tied the knot for the second time with with US expatriate presenter Sharmin Siraj Sonia on July 4.

Tutul, who is the lead singer and lead guitarist of the Dhrubotara Band, had been married to popular actress, model, choreographer and director Tania Ahmed in 1999 which ended up in divorce last year.

Confirming the news, SI Tutul said, “Tania and me had been living separately for 5 years and we got official divorce last year”.