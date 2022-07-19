From Motijheel to Kamalapur: Metro Rail’s cost rises by Tk 11,500cr

Additional cost is going to be added to the country’s first metro rail project at the final phase of the construction.

Now the length of the project will be extended by 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamalapur Railway Station. The project cost has increased by Tk 11,500 crore for the additional length of 1.16km and other works. The length of the Metro Rail project will subsequently stand at 21.26km.

It was told at a meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held at Agargaon NEC Conference room on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting being connected from official Ganabhaban residence.

After the approval in 2012, the estimated cost of Metro Rail was fixed at Tk 21,985 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) financed it. It was decided at the beginning that tyhe Metro Rail, comprising 20.10km from Uttara to Motijheel would be built. Later, at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina more 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamalapur was added and the Metrol Rail’s length was stood at 21.26km. Because of the new work, the estimated cost has amounted to Tk 33,472 crore.

Besides, minimum 1.5 years more will be required to complete the Metro Rail work from Uttara to Kamalapur. At that same time, the expense will increase by Tk 11,487 crore.

Dhaka Mass Rapid Trasit Company Limited has proposed for second amendment seeking additional time and fund.

Meanwhile, Metro Rail will be launched from December 16 next to reduce the sufferings of commuters in the capital. Initially, it will ply from Uttara to Agargaon.

The Metro Rail’s construction work for 11.73km from Diabari in Uttara to Agargaon is going to be completed soon. Plying of Metro Rail on this portion of the project will be inaugurated in December this year. Work is also going on in the rest portion of the project.

Because of the approval of the proposal on Tuesday (July 19, 2022), the total time for construction of the project will stand at 13 years.

Starting from 2012, the Metro Rail project was scheduled to be completed by June 2024. However, the construction work will end in December 2025 as per the amended project proposal.

Metro Rail is a first track or priority project of the government.

Explaining the directives of the prime minister on Tuesday, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said Dhaka Metro Rail will ply from Uttara to Agargaon in December.

“The prime minister has asked to build parking spaces at each landing station. She also directed to construct underpass from the Dhaka Airport to Airport Railway Station,” he said.