AL MP directs to attack rival, audio clip goes viral

An audio call record between Pankaj Debnath, ruling party lawmaker of Barisal-4 constituency, and Mehendiganj police station inspector (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman has gone viral where Pankaj said that he has directed his followers to chop rival in the party including Mehendiganj municipality mayor.

The call record has created much criticism among the party and netizens.

In the one-minute nine-second-long audio clip, Pankaj Debnath was heard to say, “No matter the clash happened there. He is not a good man. If they want further clash, I have directed my men to chop everyone in front of them including the mayor. The man who has been chopped is bad and drug addicted. Isn’t it? I have directed my followers to ready for a future fight.”

Party sources said two rival groups had taken preparation for further attack after an attack on Awami League activist Ratul Chowdhury on July 4. Following the incident, Pankaj Debnath called the police inspector and made the conversation.

Acknowledging that he heard the audio call, Tauhiduzzaman said during the attack on Ratul Chowdhury, two rival groups were planning to attack each other. By this time, lawmaker Pankaj Debnath called him over the phone and the matter is a political one.

Denying the allegation, Pankaj Debnath said, “Talukder Yunus and Kamal Khan are doing conspiracy against me. They have spread the call record by imitating my tone on the internet intentionally to tarnish my image.”

Mehendiganj municipality mayor and upazila Awami League general secretary Kamal Uddin Khan said, “We have informed the incident the high command of the party. As a responsible person, he (Pankaj Debnath) cannot give direction to chop anyone. He wants to control Awami League leaders and activists by doing the politics of arms.”