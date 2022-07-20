Bangladesh makes key progress to combat human trafficking, says US report

Bangladesh has made key progress to combat human trafficking, said the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report published by the US Department of State.

The country report for Bangladesh includes 18 priority recommendations ranging from increasing prosecutions and expanding victim services to enhancing law enforcement training and collaborating across borders. This is the 22nd annual report.

This year, the US Embassy in Dhaka congratulates Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Country Director of the Bangladesh branch of non-governmental organization Justice & Care, for his selection as a 2022 TIP Report Hero.

This year, the Government of Bangladesh remained on Tier 2, says the report.

The government made key progress to combat human trafficking by increasing investigations, prosecutions, and convictions against human traffickers. This work is crucial to hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

However, there is still much work to be done to identify and care for trafficking victims and eliminate the exploitation of laborers seeking to work overseas.

Around the world, crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have a disproportionate effect on the most vulnerable individuals in society, rendering them susceptible to exploitation. Human trafficking is a global problem that countries must fight together.