Biman’s ex-MD, 3 high officials chargesheeted

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a chargesheet against four officials including a former managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines over corruption in pilot recruitment.

The accused officials are former Biman MD and CEO Abul Munim Mosaddique Ahmed, former Director (Flight Operations) Captain Farhat Hasan Jamil, Principal of Training Centre of Biman Partha Kumar Pandit and Manager (Recruitment) Fakhrul Hossain Chowdhury.

It is learnt that the chargesheet will be submitted to the court within the next one or two days.

Sources saud the Biman management was found involved in pilot recruitment corruption against 14 pilots recruited recently. They were even appointed ignoring the existing pilot recruitment policy, causing financial losses to Biman.

The latest pilot recruitment corruption came to the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as well.

Referring to the PMO, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism recently sent a letter to Biman, mentioning about the corruption in the recent recruitment of 14 pilots.

The ministry later asked the Biman management to conduct an investigation into the pilot recruitment and submit the report to the ministry.

Biman’s former managing director Abul Munim Mosaddique Ahmed was forced to resign over the pilot recruitment scam.

Biman appointed 14 pilots recently on contract basis but recruitment policy was allegedly ignored in the entire recruitment process.

Moreover, controversial and disqualified candidates were recruited. Even, job agreement was done in the favour of new pilots, breaking the existing policy.

It is learnt that the accused had committed punishable offence by recruting cadet pilots for Biman by misusing their power. The chargesheet against the accused has been approved under Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption of 1947 and under Section 109 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The ACC’s assistant director Mohammad Saiful Islam filed the case on November 25, 2019 as the plaintiff. Later, he got the responsibility to investigate the case.