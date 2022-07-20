Momen discusses recruitment of Bangladeshi workers with Malaysian PM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday discussed with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob a host of bilateral issues, including recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

Momen, who paid a two-day visit to Malaysia on July 19-20, called on the Malaysian Prime Minister in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (July 20 ).

During the meeting, Foreign Minister exchanged felicitations with the Malaysian leader on the occasion of the fifty years of bilateral diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

They discussed the issues of mutual interest, including recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening the excellent relations between the two brotherly countries in the days ahead, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian Prime Minister also expressed his keenness to visit Bangladesh in a mutually convenient date in a near future.

Referring to the invitation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Malaysian leader, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister requested him to visit Bangladesh in this year of golden jubilee of bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah hosted a working lunch for Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Momen. They discussed on the issues of Rohingya repatriation, OIC, D-8 and the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade and investment.

Minister Momen later paid a courtesy call on the Muhyiddin Yassin, immediate past prime minister of Malaysia and incumbent Chairman of National Recovery Council.