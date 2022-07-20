One dies of Covid, 1,104 new cases in 24 hours

The country recorded a death and 1,104 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.

During this period, the positivity rate was recorded at 12.20 per cent after testing 9,047 samples across the country.

On Tuesday, the country reported eight deaths, and 879 new cases after testing 9,099 samples. The positivity rate was 9.66 per cent.

So far 29,250 people have died and 19,99,395 tested positive for the virus in the country since 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,242 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.52 per cent.