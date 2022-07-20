Woman held with 72 bhories of gold at Benapole border

A woman has been arrested with 72 bhories of gold ornaments from the International Customs Checkpost at Benapole in Jashore.

Customs Intelligence personnel arrested her when she was smuggling the seized gold ornaments to India.

Benapole Customs Intelligence assistant director Moniruzzaman Chowdhury said they strengthened vigilance at Benapole International Customs Checkpost area receiving a tip that a Bangladeshi woman was going to India along with a large quantity of gold ornaments. Then, they arrested one Umme Salma, a 25-year-old Bangladeshi woman with her passport.

Later, the body of the woman was thoroughly searched and gold ornaments weighing 72 bhories were seized.

The Customs Intelligence officials said the estimated cost of the seized gold ornaments would be Tk 55 lakh.

A case was filed at Benapole Port Police Station in connection with the incident. The seized gold ornaments were deposited to the Benapole Customs House.