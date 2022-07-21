Govt will ensure home for all: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed her firm conviction that the present government will ensure home for everyone irrespective of their political affiliation and views, saying it’s her responsibility as premier to provide decent life to countrymen.

“If anyone has information about landless or homeless, please let us know. Irrespective of their political affiliation and views, we will provide house to them who are homeless. We will also arrange the address and livelihood for them,” she said.

The premier said there may be differences in views and opinion, but, it does not matter as “the country is ours. And I am the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, that means, I am responsible for every citizen of Bangladesh”.

She made the remarks at the handing over ceremony of 26,229 more houses to homeless people of five places in five districts under the third phase of Ashrayan-2 Project, connecting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital this morning.

Sheikh Hasina said even if there are differences in ideals, opinion and believes, the main identity of a human being is human and that is how she considers people.

She continued: “I see human being as a human and I want every person to spend a decent life. That is my father’s lesson. That’s why I want to provide a good livelihood to every people of this country.”

The prime minister also declared Magura and Panchagarh as landless-and-homeless free districts at the function.

Apart from the nine upazilas of Magura and Panchagarh districts, she simultaneously announced another 43 upazilas of different districts across the country as landless-and-homeless free.

On this auspicious moment, Sheikh Hasina said, “We are very much happy that due to our initiative we’ve attained a primary success that all nine upazilas of two districts became fully free from landless and homeless people.”

The 43 other upazilas of various districts across the country also got the same status, she said.

“This is the big achievement. I hope that, all districts and upazilas of Bangladesh will be free from landless and homeless people this way,” she said.

Mentioning that every people of the country will have a house and an address, she said, “Insha Allah we will be able to do that and I believe it.”

The prime minister also urged Awami League and its all affiliated organizations, all political parties, administration, law enforcement agencies and public representatives to find out landless or homeless people, if any, in their respective areas to manage house for them.

“I am asking all . . . to provide information about any landless and homeless people so that we could give them a house and an address,” she said.

The premier today distributed 26,229 more houses to homeless families as part of her government’s effort to ensure housing for the landless people.

From her official residence Ganabhaban, she connected virtually with the venue located in Charkalakopa Ashrayan Project under Ramgati Upazila in Lakshmipur District, Gaurambha Ashrayan Project under Rampal Upazila in Bagerhat district, Char Velamari Ashrayan Project under Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh District, Mahan Para Ashrayan Project under Panchagarh Sadar Upazila in Panchagarh District and Jangalia Ashrayan Project under Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura district.

At the outset of the ceremony, Asrayan Project Director Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan made a presentation on the activities of the project.

A video documentary on Asrayan Project and homeless-and-landless people was screened.

Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function from Ganabhaban end.

The 52 upazilas, which are declared as homeless-free, are – Magura Sadar, Sreepur, Mohammadpur and Shalikha in Magura; Atwari, Panchagarh Sadar, Debiganj, Tetulia and Boda in Panchagarh; Nawabganj in Dhaka; Madaripur Sadar; Damudya in Shariatpur; Katiadi in Kishoreganj; Gopalpur in Tangail; Ghior and Saturia in Manikganj; Kalukhali in Rajbari; Nagarkanda in Faridpur; Madan in Netrokona; Bhaluka, Nandail, Phulpur and Fulbaria in Mymensingh; Bakshiganj in Jamalpur; Patiya, Karnaphuli, Satkania and Lohagara in Chattogram; Raipur and Ramganj in Laxmipur; Feni Sadar, Chhagalnaiya, Fulgazi and Parshuram in Feni; Gobindaganj in Gaibandha; Nawabganj in Dinajpur; Baliadangi in Thakurgaon; Dimla in Nilphamari; Raninagar in Naogaon; Panchbibi in Joypurhat; Mohonpur, Charghat and Bagha in Rajshahi; Nandigram and Dupchanchia in Bogura; Bagatipara in Natore; Ishwardi in Pabna; Shibganj in Chapainawabganj; Harinakundu in Jhenaidah; Tala in Satkhira; Kathalia in Jhalakathi and Dashmina in Patuakhali.