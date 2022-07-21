Hanging body of KMP’s ADC, bullet-hit body of constable found in Magura

Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Khulna Metropolitan Police and a constable from separate places in Magura.

The deceased were identified as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of KMP Laboni Akhter, 36, and Constable Mahmudul Hasan, 25.

KMP’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) SM Fazlul Haque said Laboni Akhter was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf at her grandparent’s house in Sarangodia village in Sreepur upazila in the morning.

Fazlul Haque said Laboni was on leave. “It cannot be said right now whether it is suicide or not.”

Mahmudul Hasan’s body was recovered from the roof of Magura Police Lines Barrack in the morning.

He shot himself in the head with a firearm issued in his name around 7:30 am, said Magura Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamrul Hasan.

Hailing from Kushtia, Mahmudul was posted in Magura one and a half months ago, said ASP Kamrul Hasan.

The bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.