HC bans passengers travelling on train roof

The High Court (HC) directed authorities concerned not to allow any passengers on roofs of the trains and asked to inform it the measures taken to stop black-marketing of the tickets, by July 31.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after holding suo moto hearing in this regard.

“Why passengers are allowed on roofs of the trains? Is it a way of income? Trains are national resource. Are you guys trying to gulp down this?” the court said during the hearing.

AM Salauddin, joint director general (operations) of Bangladesh Railway, who was present at the courtroom during the hearing, in reply said, “My lord, we are not being able to stop passengers to get on train roof. We have some limitations, but this is our failure.”

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik took part in the hearing for the state, while senior advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Bangladesh Railways joint director general (operations) AM Salauddin, director (traffic) Nahid Hasan Khan and Sohoj.com vice president Md Jubayer Hossain were present during the hearing.