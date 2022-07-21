Ivana Trump’s funeral held in New York City

The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, has been held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering.

Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment.

Among those in attendance were Donald and Ivana’s three children, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, who all reportedly gave eulogies.

The pair were married for 15 years between 1977 and 1992.

Originally from what was then Czechoslovakia, Ivana Trump was a notable socialite who became the subject of intense public interest alongside Donald Trump during the 1980s and 1990s. After the pair separated, she went on to launch a line of beauty products, jewellery and clothing.

At the funeral on Wednesday, Ivana and Donald’s three children were seen standing together alongside their spouses and families as the hearse carrying the coffin arrived to be carried into St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.

The former president – who reportedly did not speak at the service – arrived separately alongside security personnel.