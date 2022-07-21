Journalists submit proposals to amend draft of mass media act

The journalist leaders today handed over the written proposals on amending the draft of Mass Media Employees Act (services condition) to Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Secretary of the ministry Md Mokbul Hossain.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) president Omar Faruque, secretary general Dip Azad, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) president Sohel Haider Chowdhury, general secretary Akther Hossain, Dhaka Reporters Unity president Nazrul Islam Mithu, Television Camera Journalists Association President Mahbub Alam, general secretary Shahidul Haque Jiban, Dhaka Sub-Editors Council general secretary Abul Hasan and Barishal Journalists Union president Swapan Khandakar handed over the draft to the minister and the secretary at minister’s office at Secretariat in the capital.

The ministry will send the proposal to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The journalist leaders also demanded determining the exact circulation of newspapers, proper scrutiny while providing accreditation card of PID to journalists and implementation of the ninth wage board award soon after amending it.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, gave assurance to the journalists to take actions regarding the demands after review.