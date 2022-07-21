Six more daily deaths from COVID, 884 new cases

Six more people died being infected with coronavirus in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, four were men and two women.

With the latest deaths, the country’s total fatalities have stood at 29,265 while the caseload at 20,00,279.

Of them, two each were from Dhaka and Barishal divisions while one each was from Khulna and Mymensingh division.

In the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, 9,010 samples were tested. The test results shows that the daily case positivity rate increased to 12.20 per cent from Wednesday’s 9.66 per cent.

The mortality rate dropped to 9.81 from Wednesday’s 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96,56 from Wednesday’s 96.52 per as 1,602 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-related deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10, 2021.