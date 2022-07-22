Bangladesh reports two more Covid deaths

Bangladesh registered two more Covid-linked deaths with 620 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the latest figures, the country’s total fatalities reached 29,258 while the caseload 2,000,899, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities – both men – were from Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

The daily case positivity rate decreased to 8.36 per cent from Thursday’s 12.20 per cent as 7,419 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.62 per cent from Thursday’s 96.52 per cent as 1,765 patients recovered during this period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.