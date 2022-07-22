Bangladesh welcomes the ICJ Judgment on Myanmar’s genocide in Rakhine

Bangladesh on Friday welcomed the Judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Preliminary Objections of Myanmar concerning the application or admissibility of the Genocide Convention in the case between The Gambia and Myanmar.

The ICJ Judgment rejected all four Preliminary Objections of Myanmar on legal and procedural grounds. Bangladesh maintains that the question of international justice and accountability will be critical in finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, and would also prove to be a confidence building measure for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homes in Myanmar with their legitimate rights restored, said the Foreign Ministry in a press statement.