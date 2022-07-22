Italy envoy for safe migration

Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata on Friday said going Italy through crossing Mediterranean Ocean is too dangerous.

“People who are going to Italy in such dangerous way falling into human trafficking,” he said.

The envoy said this while speaking at a view-exchange meeting, organised by Foreign Ministry, on “Tackling Human Trafficking and Safe Migration” at Shariatpur municipality auditorium in the afternoon, BSS reports.

With Deputy Commissioner Md Parvej Hasan in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by lawmaker of Shariatpur-3 constituency Nahim Razzaq, Senior Secretary for Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary for Public Security Division Md Akter Hossain, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and Secretary of Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ahmed Munirus Saleheen.

Enrico Nunziata also emphasized on building awareness of human trafficking and creating skilled labours in the meeting.

“Both the countries are trying to create a path for ensuring that the Bangladeshi migrants can go to Italy legally,” he said, adding that as many as 3,231 people died while crossing Mediterranean and North Atlantic Oceans last year.

Higher officials, public representatives, journalists and the guardians of immigrants were present, among others, at the meeting.