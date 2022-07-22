New plan on load shedding next week

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has said that a new plan on area-based load shedding would be taken after monitoring for a week.

The state minister said this while talking to reporters on Friday morning.

Mentioning that the government is searching for energy market at low price, Nasrul Hamid said the country is experiencing 1500 to 2000 MW load shedding per day.

Terming the ongoing electricity crisis as temporary, he further said, “Customers are also considering this situation as a special. We will review the situation in a week or 10 days. New plan will be made next week.”

The state minister said that only 10 percent of the total diesel is used for power generation. The remaining 90 percent is used for irrigation and transportation, he added.