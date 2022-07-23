Bangladesh Betar DG Ahmed Quamruzzaman passes away

Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Betar Ahmed Quamruzzaman passed away on today (Saturday) while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singpore. He was 59.

He left behind his wife Shahnaz Parvin, two daughters, a host of relatives and friends to mourn his death.

Md Mahmudun Nabi, private secretary to the Bangladesh Betar DG, confirmed it.

He said Ahmed Quamruzzaman had been suffering from cancer. The body of him will be brought back in the country, he said.

However, it could not be known when the body would be brought back. Decision for his burial will be taken at the family level.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ahmed Quamruzzaman.