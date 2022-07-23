Bangladesh facing deep economic and political crises: Fakhrul

The country is in danger because of deep economic and political crises, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

“The lives of people have become miserable due to the government’s anti-people activities and snatching of human rights. The anti-people and unelected government must resign to solve the country’s crisis,” said Fakhrul while addressing at ‘Meet the Ocab’ arranged by Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh at National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Demanding the restoration of the caretaker government system and abolishment of the ongoing parliament, Mirza Fakhrul said BNP is the only alternative who can solve the country’s crisis.

“We will force the government to resign through movement,” he said.

Terming the government as fascist, Mirza Fakhrul said that the government has turned Bangladesh into an authoritarian state.

“Even after 50 years of independence, people are being deprived of their minimum rights. Dreams of people are shattered today. They are living in a suffocating situation after being deprived of their basic rights.”

He further said, “Civil society people in the country are being afraid of speaking while journalists are afraid of writing and judges of justice.”

Criticising the government for its failure to tackle the economic crisis, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The government has turned the economy into a nightmare. A frightening situation has emerged across the country.”

He said, “Mega looting and corruption are going on in the name of mega projects. The poverty rate has risen to 42 percent, which was below 40 percent earlier. The rise in the prices of essentials, oil, gas and fuel has made life miserable for the common people.”

BNP secretary general said that the suffering in public life has increased due to enforced disappearances, murders, extrajudicial killings and false cases.

About the election, he said, “The government has destroyed the electoral system. The people of the country who used to vote on festive mood do not go to the voting centers today. They hate voting. People have no confidence in elections.”

Foreigners have already called the 2014 and 2018 elections as fake elections, said Fakhrul.