Bangladesh reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh on Saturday reported four Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 446 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

Bangladesh reported 10.10 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,415 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 232 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,262 people and infected 20,01,345 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,34,693 after another 1,434 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.67 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,262 fatalities, 12,879 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,879 in Chattogram, 2,146 in Rajshahi, 3,729 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,332 in Sylhet, 1,419 in Rangpur and 891 in Mymensingh divisions.