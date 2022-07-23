Fazle Rabbi’s body to arrive in Dhaka on Monday

The body of Deputy Speaker Adv Md Fazle Rabbi Miah will arrive in Dhaka on Monday (July 25).

“A flight carrying the body will leave the United States at 11 pm on Sunday and will expected to arrive Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 8:45 am on Monday, ” said Fazle Rabbi’s youngest brother Farhad Rabbi Miah.

Later, a namaj-e-janaza will be held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

A lawmaker from Gaibandha-5, Adv Fazle Rabbi breathed his last (July 22) at 3:55pm (NY Time) at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York.

He was survived by three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1946, and was the founding secretary of Gaibandha Law College from 1979-86.

He was elected to parliament as an Awami League candidate for the seventh time from the Gaibandha-5 seat (Phulchhari-Saghata) in the 2018 national polls.

The valiant freedom fighter fought against the Pakistan Army in Sector 11 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.