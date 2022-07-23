Former MP Karim Uddin Bhorsa passes away

Former lawmaker and also the presidium member of Jatiya Party Karim Uddin Bhorsa has passed away.

He was 87.

Karim Uddin Bhorsa died while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital on Saturday.

The deceased’s youngest son Kamrul Islam Bhorsa said his father was tested positive for Covid few days ago.

Karim Uddin Bhorsawas born in Haragache village of Kaunia upazila, Rangpur. He was elected to Rangpur-1 seat in 1991 election as lawmaker while Rangpur-4 seat in 1996 and 2001 elections.