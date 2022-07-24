43rd BCS written test starts

The written tests of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination began on Sunday (July 24) and will continue till July 31.

The exam started simultaneously in centres of eight divisional cities– Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur at 10 am.

Carrying of mobile phone, any kind of electronic devices, calculator, book and bag into the examination centres were totally prohibited.

Earlier, the results of the 43rd BCS preliminary tests were published on January 20 this year where 15,229 candidates come out successful.

Some 3,21,950 candidates took part in the preliminary test held on October 29 in 2021.

This year, the government will take 1,814 officers in different cadres.