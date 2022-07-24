Bangladesh reports 4 more daily deaths of Covid, 430 new cases

Bangladesh registered four deaths and 430 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 7.04 per cent during the same period after testing 6,105 samples across the country. The positivity rate in the previous day increased to 10.10 per cent.

So far, 20,01,775 people have tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh while the number of deaths has stood at 29,266.

It was stated in a regular press release sent from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday (July 24).

The press release said 1,270 Covid patients were recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, 19,35,963 have so far been recovered after contracting the deadly disease.