Flood death count rises to 129

Two more people died due to floods across the country in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The number of reported fatalities, from May 17 to July 23, rose to 129, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 73 were from Sylhet, 43 from Mymensingh, 12 from Rangpur and one from Dhaka divisions.

One hundred and one people died after drowning in the floodwaters, 16 died in lightning strikes, two from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.

Also, around 23,798 people were hit by floods during the same period.

One hundred and eighty-five upazilas were affected by floods, including 33 in Sylhet, three in Rangpur, seven in Mymensingh and one in Chattogram divisions.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Moulvibazar were the worst-hit districts, with 13, 11, seven and five upazilas affected by floods, respectively.