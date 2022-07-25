Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths, 548 new cases

Bangladesh on Monday reported five Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 548 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

Bangladesh reported 7.84 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 6,987 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 244 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,271 people and infected 20,02,323 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,37,240 after another 1,277 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.75 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,271 fatalities, 12,881 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,880 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,332 in Sylhet, 1,421 in Rangpur and 892 in Mymensingh divisions.