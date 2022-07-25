Cabinet’s 89.51 pc decisions implemented till June

Some 89.51 percent decisions taken by the Cabinet from January 2019 to June 2022, have been implemented, while the implementation of remaining 10.49 percent decisions is underway, BSS reports.

The Cabinet took a total of 810 decisions during the period. Of them, 725 have already been implemented, while the implementation of 85 others is underway, according to a report placed at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Besides, the Cabinet members and officials concerned were at the meeting room of the Cabinet Division in Bangladesh Secretariat.

“The implementation rate of the cabinet’s decisions since January 2019 was 89.51 percent,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.

A printed statement delivered to the reporters showed that some 252 decisions (97.67pc) out of 258 decisions taken by the Cabinet in 2019 were implemented, while 242 ones (96.41pc) out of 251 decisions taken in 2020 were executed, 151 ones (83.89pc) out of 180 decisions taken in 2021 were implemented and 80 ones (66.12pc) out of 121 decisions taken in 2022 (till June) were executed.

During the second quarter (three months: April-June) of this year (2022) the number of cabinet meeting held was seven, which was also seven in the last year.

In the quarter, some 62 decisions have been taken by the cabinet while 40 decisions were implemented and the remaining 22 was under way.

The approved policy or work strategy in this time was four with four agreements or protocol while the number of passed laws in Parliament was 10.

On the other hand, in the time frame of April to June in 2021, the cabinet took 57 decisions in its seven meeting while 37 decisions were implemented, with 20 pending.

The approved policy or work strategy in this time was two with one agreement or protocol while the number of passed laws in Parliament was 6.

“Basically due to the adverse situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation rate is quite satisfactory,” the statement added.