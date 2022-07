First namaj-e-janaza of Dy Speaker Fazle Rabbi held

Namaj-e-janaza of Jatiya Sangsad deputy speaker and brave freedom fighter advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah was held at the national Eidgah field in the capital Dhaka this (Monday) morning.

Ministers, MPs and people from different sections took part in the Namaj-e-janaza.

Earlier, his body reached Dhaka by a flight of Emirates Airlines from the USA.

Fazle Rabbi Miah passed away in the USA on July 23 while receiving treatment for cancer.

He will be buried at his village home in Gaibandha.