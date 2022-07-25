SUST student stabbed to death

SUST Correspondent : A student of Shahjalal Science and Technology University was stabbed to death by miscreant on Monday night.

Deceased Bulbul Ahmed was a 3rd year student of Public Administration department, said the university’s assistant proctor Abu Hena Pahil.

“Bulbul was fall unconscious in a hill near the campus in the evening. Few students rescued him from there and took to the university medical center,” said Abu Hena.

Later, he was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Several injury marks were found in his body.