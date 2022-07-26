2500 farmers to get seeds, fertilizers in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Paddy seeds and fertilizers distribution programme among 2500 marginal farmers was inaugurated at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

Kulaura Upazila Administration and Agriculture Extension Department organized the programme at the upazila agricultural office hall room.

Kulaura Upazila chairman AKM Sofi Ahmad Salman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest with Kulaura upazila nirbahi officer Mahmudur Rahman Khondkar in the chair.

Upazila vice chairman of Kulaura Fateha Ferdous Chowdhury Popi, upazila animal resources officer Dr Mithun Sarkar, Kulaura Press Club president M Shakeel Rashid Chowdhury, BRDB officer Khokon Kumar Saha, MP Representative Hossain Mansoor, Kulaura Upazila Krishak League secretary Fuad Alam Chowdhury were special guests.

Md Abdul Momin, Kulaura upazila agriculture officer, gave the welcome speech conducted by Kulaura upazila agriculture extension officer Md Billal Hossain.

Upazila agriculture officer Abdul Momin said that the government has taken the initiative of distributing Aman seeds and fertilizers among 2,500 farmers of the upazila under the agricultural rehabilitation program to increase the production of Aman paddy in the country after the flood.

He further said that each farmer would receive 5 kg of Aman seeds, 10 kg of MOP and 10 kg of DAP fertilizer under the rehabilitation program.