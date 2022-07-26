After Ranveer Singh nude shoot, NGO starts clothes donation drive for him

A non-governmental organization (NGO) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore held a drive urging people to donate clothes for actor Ranveer Singh, whose nude photoshoot for a magazine has created a controversy.

A video of the drive has surfaced on social media and is going viral. It shows people putting clothes in a box which has a photograph of the actor from the photoshoot. Shared by a user named Tari Poha on Twitter on Tuesday, the caption of the post reads, “Clothes donation drive held for #RanveerSingh in Indore.”

The video begins with people gathering at a location where the NGO named “Neki Ki Deewar” held a cloth donation drive.

Since being shared, the video has amassed thousands of views. After the release of the photographs on social media, the actor has been subjected to brutal online abuse.

The naked photographs went viral and generated quite a sensation among fans and non-fans alike. While some peopl were thrilled and called the photographs “daring”, others were outraged and accused the actor of obscenity.

On Tuesday, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai for his photos. The case was registered by the Mumbai police on a complaint filed by a city-based NGO.

The NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty by positing his nude photographs on social media platforms.

The complainant’s lawyer, Akhilesh Chaubey, said that the nude photos posted by Ranveer Singh would send a wrong message to children.

Ranveer Singh has worked in several Bollywood movies, including “Band Bajaa, Baraat”, “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat” and “Gully Boy”. He is married to actor Deepika Padukone.

Source: NDTV

Clothes donation drive held for #RanveerSingh in Indore. pic.twitter.com/jxmInVztVc

— Tari Poha (@Alone_Mastt) July 26, 2022