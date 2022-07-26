BNP announces three-day protest over load shedding

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has announced a three-day demonstration programme in protest against the load shedding and mismanagement in the energy sector.

The party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press conference held at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The press conference was organized to announce the decision of the BNP’s Standing Committee meeting held on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul said they have decided to hold protest against load shedding and mismanagement in the energy sector. As part of the decision, demonstrations will be held on July 29 and 30 at city level while on July 31 at district level.

Criticising the government, the BNP secretary general said that setting up power plants without ensuring energy supply has made the situation more complex.

The aim of importing gas from abroad is to steal money and making huge wealth in association with the businessmen of their own party, he added.

Fakhrul said the government has taken the power and energy sector to the path of darkness for its greed.