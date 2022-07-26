Bulbul’s body taken to village home for burial, 3 arrested

SUST Correspondent : Body of murdered Bulbul Ahmed, a student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), has been brought at his village home for burial on Tuesday (July 26) evening.

Earlier, the postmortem of Bulbul’s body was carried out at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to his family members. His first namaj-e-janaza was held at MAG Osmani Medical College premises, adjacent to the hospital, at about 1:45pm.

Several members of Bulbul’s family, university’s treasurer Md Anwarul Islam and students took part in janaza. Following the janaza, an ambulance carrying the body left for his village home at Nandipara under Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district. He will be buried beside his father’s grave there, family sources said.

Meanwhile, leader and workers of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) formed a human-chain in front of the central library of the university at about 2:45pm where they demanded arrest of the criminals involved in Bulbul’s murder, offering support to the affected family, and ensuring highest security of students on the campus.

On the other hand, police on Monday evening detained three outsiders in connection with the murder of Bulbul.

The identities of the detainees are yet to be disclosed by police.

“We will let them go if we do not find their involvement in the crime after the primary investigation,” Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said.

The deceased, Bulbul Ahmed, was a third-year student of the Public Administration department. He used to live at Room No. 218 of Shahporan Hall.

However, Bulbul’s mother Yasmin Begum said she didn’t believe that her son was killed by muggers.”It was not the act of muggers, rather someone else.”

On Monday night, a case was filed at Jalalabad Police Station over the murder.

According to the case statement, Bulbul, along with his friends, went to ‘New Zealand area’, adjacent to Shaheed Minar, on the campus that afternoon.

At one stage, his friends rescued him as he was allegedly stabbed by muggers.

Bulbul was first rushed to the university medical centre and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, where on-duty doctor Kaniz Fatema declared him dead around 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students of the university formed a human chain in front of the varsity’s central library, demanding capital punishment for the killers of Bulbul.