Chinese Foreign Minister likely to visit Dhaka in August

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Bangladesh next month and Dhaka is working with Beijing to find a date for the visit convenient to both sides, says a diplomatic source.

The Chinese side has initially proposed August 5-6 for the visit but Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen has prescheduled engagement abroad at that time, reports UNB.

Dhaka expects that the Chinese side will find alternative dates for the visit which will be convenient to both sides.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming met Foreign Minister Momen on Sunday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed various issues of mutual interest including the proposed visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.

Minister Wang is a member of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, State Councilor and a member of the Leading CPC Members Group of the State Council.