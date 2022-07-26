No first, 2nd COVID vaccine doses after Nov

The first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will no be available after November as there is no possibility of purchasing more vaccines, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

But the booster dose campaign would continue across the country.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Task force, disclosed this on Tuesday.

“From August, we will start the campaign to vaccinate children aged between five and 11 years against COVID-19,” Shamsul Haque said.

According to the directorate, 70 per cent of people, who have died of COVID-19 so far in the country were not vaccinated.