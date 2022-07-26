Tigers leave for Zimbabwe Wednesday morning

The T20 squad of Bangladesh team will leave Dhaka for Harare at the early hours of Wednesday to play a three-match series against Zimbabwe.

They will leave the country at 1.40 am through an Emirates flight.

A total of five including three cricketers– Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud– had already flown to Harare earlier separately.

Team Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon will accompany the T20 squad in the Zimbabwe but no selectors or media manager were sent.

The team will get the opportunity to practice for two days before taking on the Zimbabwe side. Bangladesh had only won three matches out of 16 since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The Tigers, however, had a goal to be back in the winning way through the series against Zimbabwe, which has been their favourite opponents for sometimes now.

The players who are the part of ODI squad, however, will leave the country at the early hours of Saturday.

three T20 matches are scheduled for July 30, 31 and August 2 while the three ODIs, which Bangladesh will play under Tamim Iqbal’s captaincy, will be held on August 5, 7 and 10. All of the matches will be taken place at Harare Sports Club.

The T20 matches will begin from 5 pm (Bangladesh Time) and ODI matches start from 1.15 pm (Bangladesh Time).

T20 Squad:

Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Parvez Hossain Emon

ODI Squad:

Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Taijul Islam.