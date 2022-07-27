Bangladesh beat India by 2-1 in SAFF U-20 football

Bangladesh beat hosts India by 2-1 goals in SAAF U-20 football at Bhubaneswar. Piyas Ahmed scored the two goals for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are now at the top of the points table with two wins. Nepal assumed second position after winning one match. The hosts India are in third position in the five-team tournament.

Bangladesh’s next match in this 5-nation round robin league tournament is against Maldives on July 29. 5 teams will play 4 matches each and the top two teams with highest points will play in the final. Bangladesh’s last league match is against Nepal.