Bangladesh reports 5 Covid-19 deaths, 626 positive cases

Bangladesh reported five Covid-19 deaths on wednesday while it recorded 626 coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours.

“Among the Covid-19 deaths, four deaths occurred in Dhaka division and one death occurred in Mymensingh division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 6.83 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,162 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 291 while three Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,280 people and infected 20,03,570 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,39,211 after another 839 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.79 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,280 fatalities, 12,886 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,882 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,333 in Sylhet, 1,421 in Rangpur and 893 in Mymensingh divisions.