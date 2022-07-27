Bangladesh’s current population 16.51cr, women higher than men

The current population of Bangladesh is now 165,158,616, according to preliminary findings from the recent census.

Of the total population, 81,712,824 are men while 83,347,206 are female. As many as 113,063,587 of them live in rural areas and 52,009,072 live in cities.

For the first time, the population census has found that there are more women than men in Bangladesh.

The population of the third gender stands at 12,629.

The findings were published at a press conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Wednesday.

Among the eight divisions of the country, Dhaka has the highest population growth rate at 1.74 per cent and Barisal the lowest at 0.79 per cent.