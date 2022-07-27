Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case

A court in Chattogram has sentenced suspended former Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das to jail for 20 years and his wife Chumki Karon to 21 years in a graft case.

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Abdul Majid pronounced the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the accused.

They have also been fined over Tk 4 crore and all their assets are to be seized.

Anti Corruption Commission lawyer Mahmudul Haque confirmed the matter to media.

The verdict was delivered after the court concluded hearing the testimonials of 24 witnesses.

Pradeep has already been sentenced to death over the murder of former army officer Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammed Rashed Khan in Cox’s Bazar.

On August 23, 2020, the ACC filed the case against Pradeep and his wife over amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore illegally.

On September 1, the court accepted the chargesheet and a Chittagong court indicted Pradeep and wife in the case on December 15, 2021.

Chumki surrendered to the court on May 23 this year and requested bail. Her bail petition was denied.

Both Pradeep and his wife are now behind the bars.

At night on July 31, 2020, Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district.

The 36-year-old former army officer, who served at the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the president and prime minister, had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests.

On August 5, 2020, Sinha’s sister, Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, filed a case in Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court accusing nine members of law enforcement agencies of being involved in the killing, including ex-OC Pradeep and Baharchhara police outpost inspector Liakat Ali.