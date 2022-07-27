SUST student Bulbul murdered by muggers

SUST Correspondent : Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student Bulbul Ahmed has been stabbed to death being failed to mugging, said police.

They said they have not found any proof of involvement of Bulbul’s girlfriend in the murder. However, the matter is still under investigation.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP)’s deputy commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh stated it to journalists while addressing a press conference at Jalalabad Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

He said Kamrul Islam had stabbed Bulbul. At that time, Abul Hossain and Md Hasan were with him. All of them hail from Tilagaon area inside the campus.

Critically injured Bulbul was rescued from Gazikalur Tila area on last Monday evening. He was pronounced dead after taken to a nearby hospital.

The 22-year-old dead Bulbul was a third-year student of the Department of Public Administration at SUST. He hailed from Narsingdi district. The university authorities filed a nurder case at midnight on that day accusing several unidetified persons.

After filing of the case, police said they arrested three suspects for questioning. However, police refrained from disclosing their names for the sake of investigation.

How the three persons arrested

Police official Azbahar Ali Sheikh said Tilagaon area’s Abul Hossain confessed his involvement in the killing at one stage of intense interrogation. On the basis of his information, Kamrul Ahmed and Md Hasan of the same area were arrested. They also confessed their involvement in the murder.

Regarding the knife used in murder and Bulbul’s missing cellphone, Kamrul told police that the phone and the knife were there in his house. Then police conducted a raid and recovered Bulbul’s ‘Oppo’ brand cellphone from the ceiling of Kamrul’s bedroom. Besides, police recovered the knife used in the murder from a sunshed on the southern side of the room,” he said.