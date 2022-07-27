Two siblings from the same family have done proud

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

In the UK, while life has been overwhelmed by the unbearable heatwave, two siblings of the same family have obtained successful results in their respective fields. The two, Shazmin and Shahej, have brightened the face of the Bengali community in Britain.

Recently Shazmin Ahmed graduated from King’s College of London in medical science from the School of Medical Education. Before that, she passed IBSC. Shazmin has passed the MBBS exam with merit and has already joined University College London Hospital as a doctor in the service of people.

Another talented student from the same family is Shahej Ahmed. He got a first class, with an A Star in engineering. Shahej Ahmad obtained a Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the City University of London and has also joined a new workplace.

Their proud parents, Syed Suhel Ahmed and Reena Begum, who live in King’s Cross, UK, told Bangla Mirror the happy news over the phone. They thanked Almighty Allah for their children’s success and have asked the community to pray for their children’s bright future and career success.