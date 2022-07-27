Voting in 4 municipalities, 15 unions underway

Voting has begun in four municipalities and 15 union councils using electronic voting machines for the election of new representatives.

Simultaneously, by-elections in 3 municipalities, 2 upazilas, 33 union councils and re-elections in 13 union councils, which have been stalled due to various reasons, are also underway.

Polling started at 8 am on Wednesday and will continue until 4 pm without a break, election officials said, reports bdnews24.com.

SM Asaduzzaman, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, said that law enforcement officials, executive and judicial magistrates have been deployed in the electoral areas to ensure fair and peaceful polls.

Polls are being held in Panchbibi and Khetlal of Joypurhat district, Dohar of Dhaka and Dewangonj of Jamalpur.

Ballots are being cast in remote areas – Char Abdullah and Langadu of Rangamati. EVMs are being used in all the other areas.

The Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held its first polls on Jun 15. So far, Cumilla City Corporation and about 150 local government institutions have voted for various posts.