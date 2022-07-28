AL resorts to communal violence when election approaches: BNP

Awami League carries out communal attacks when the election time approaches in the country, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Fakhrul made this comment at a press conference held at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office on Thursday.

On July 18, BNP formed a five-member probe body, led by advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, to investigate into the communal violence held in Narail. The party arranged the press conference to unveil the investigation report of their probe committee.

Mentioning that that minorities are never safe under this undemocratic government, the BNP secretary general said that attacks on various communities increase whenever Awami League comes to power.

It is seen that their (Awami League) supporters are directly linked to communal attacks, he said.

Fakhrul said, “Lands of minorities had been grabbed by them (Awami Legaue). Most of these incidents were happened whenever Awami League came to power.”

“We think that communal attacks are being carried out due to lack of democracy. Awami League’s only aim is to drive people of different communities out of the country and loot their wealths.”

About the census which published on Wednesday, Mirza Fakhrul said that the population has been shown less to show more per capita income.

“Where we count 18 crore people there they show 16 crore. Even they themselves admitted that these data of census is not correct. They did not go from house to house.”

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury said, “Seventy percent of the people in Dighalia village of Narail are Hindus. But they were attacked in front of the police.”

Anindya Islam Amit, Jayant Kumar Kundu, Advocate Fahima Nasreen Munni, Barrister Rumeen Farhana MP and Amlendu Das Apu were present, among others, at the press conference.