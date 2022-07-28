Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths

Bangladesh on Thursday reported four Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 618 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Among the Covid-19 fatalities, one death was recorded in Dhaka division, while three deaths were recorded in Mymensingh division,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh reported 6.62 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release added.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 306 while no Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,284 people and infected 20,04,188 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,40,083 after another 872 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.80 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,284 fatalities, 12,887 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,885 in Chattogram, 2,148 in Rajshahi, 3,730 in Khulna, 987 in Barishal, 1,333 in Sylhet, 1,421 in Rangpur and 893 in Mymensingh divisions.