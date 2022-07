Bengali newspaper Daily Desh Rupantor Editor Amit Habib has passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

He breathed his last at 11pm on Thursday (28 July) at National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned his death praying for the salvation of the departed soul.

Earlier on 22 July, Amit Habib was admitted to National Institute Of Neurosciences & Hospital following a stroke.