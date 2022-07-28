Freedom fighters to get smart ID cards, digital certificates

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Thursday has launched smart ID card and digital certificate distribution among freedom fighters through which a total of 24,761 freedom fighters will receive smart ID cards and 46,803 digital certificates initially.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the programme at the Ministry’s meeting room on Thursday.

The Minister said that printing of smart ID cards and digital certificates of 17 districts has been completed.

“Printing of cards and certificates for the rest of the districts will be finished within next one and a half months. Among 46,803 freedom fighters who will receive digital certificates, 24,761 are alive and 22,042 are dead,” said the Minister.

In his welcome speech, Khaja Miah, Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, said that in rural areas, the ID cards and certificates will be distributed by Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs’) while Deputy Commissioners (DCs’) will distribute them in metropolitan areas.

“The ID cards and certificates will have to be distributed checking the consolidated list published on the Ministry’s website (www.molwa.gov.bd). Cards and certificates can’t be provided to those whose names have not been listed. Those freedom fighters who’ve already died will receive only digital certificates, not cards,” said Khaja.