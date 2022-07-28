Karim Foundation Trust provides financial assistance to 130 families in Jagannathpur

Bangla Mirror Desk ■

Karim Foundation Trust donated two lac and sixty thousand taka to poor and destitute families affected by flood in Kishorpur village of Pailgaon union in Jagannathpur upazila, Sunamgonj on Wednesday 27th July.

The money was given to poor and destitute families at the trustee’s own house in Kishorpur. President of Jagannathpur Press Club Shankor Roy, Sunamganj District Co-ordinator of the trust and UP member Shan Ahmed and other invited guests handed over the money to affected families.

The founder of the trust Abdul Karim Goni’s mother Husnama Bibi, Rakib Ahmed, Nur Islam, Dipu Das, Abdur Rahim, Samarendra Das and other guests were present at the donation giving.

Founder of the Trust M Abdul Karim (Goni )said that his family members took this initiative to form this trust. He also mentioned that this trust started its journey by giving charity in his local area and this trust will continue to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to poor and destitute people.